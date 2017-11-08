South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has parted ways with his coach of the past four years, Neville Godwin.

Anderson announced the news on his social media accounts late on Tuesday.

Anderson wished Godwin well with his future endeavours.

"We remain great friends and it was simply a case of both of us looking for fresh challenges," the South African No 1 posted.

Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he reached the US Open final, before losing to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Anderson is currently ranked 14th on the official ATP rankings and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the year-end ATP Finals in London.

It was a year of marked improvement for Anderson, who was ranked as high as No 80 in January and his surge up the rankings also saw him nominated for an ATP Tour award.

Source: Sport24