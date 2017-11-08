8 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Anderson Parts Ways With Coach Godwin

Tagged:

Related Topics

South African tennis star Kevin Anderson has parted ways with his coach of the past four years, Neville Godwin.

Anderson announced the news on his social media accounts late on Tuesday.

Anderson wished Godwin well with his future endeavours.

"We remain great friends and it was simply a case of both of us looking for fresh challenges," the South African No 1 posted.

Anderson made headlines earlier this year when he reached the US Open final, before losing to world No 1 Rafael Nadal.

Anderson is currently ranked 14th on the official ATP rankings and narrowly missed out on qualifying for the year-end ATP Finals in London.

It was a year of marked improvement for Anderson, who was ranked as high as No 80 in January and his surge up the rankings also saw him nominated for an ATP Tour award.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Winnie to Battle for Mandela's Qunu Homestead

In less than two weeks, the tug-of-war over former president Nelson Mandela's homestead in the Eastern Cape is set to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.