South Africa: Matloga Reveals Secrets to Baroka's Early Season League Success

Johannesburg — BAROKA FC attacking midfielder, Richard Matloga, has attributed the team's current form in the league to teamwork and a fierce work ethic. He said there was so much solidarity at the on -form Limpopo Province based side with the players motivating each other each time the chips are down. This has seen Baroka set the pace early into the season as they top the standings with 17 points after ten games played. Matloga has been a standout performer for the Bakgakga, featuring in all games thus far. "As a team we strive for the best team spirit. We work hard for each other. If one of us is down, we try to bring them up," Matloga said. The Tembisa-bornn midfielder is currently enjoying imperious form and has put last season's tug over his services between Baroka and now-relegated Highlands Park. He believes a move to Baroka was the best in his career. "I moved to Baroka because I liked the level of play within the team as there play same style with my football," said Matloga, who featured in 23 matches last season. Baroka survived relegation through a whisker. They retained their berth through the playoffs. The 26-year-old believes this was a learning curve. "Although things were not going well, we fought and survived. We have learnt a lot from the previous season." Baroka resume their league campaign against third-placed Cape Town City away on November 22.

