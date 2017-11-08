8 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Labour Inspection Passes Over 100 Fines in Third Quarter

Luanda — At least 187 fines were passed by the Labour General Inspection (IGT) in the third quarter of the present year, due to several infractions found by the institution.

According to data put out last Tuesday, in Luanda, by the general inspector of the Labour Ministry, Nzinga Ngola, hundreds of other fines were cancelled after the infringing companies corrected the situation within the legal time.

The sectors found with the highest number of infringements are trade (1,685), services (644), hotels and tourism (247), industry (236), construction (156), health (67), education (43), transports (24), agriculture (16) and finances (13), among others.

Some of the infractions found by the IGT are non registration of workers with the National Social Security Institute (INSS), lack of regular medical exams, salary payment delays, lack of insurance against accidents at work and professional illnesses, irregular work schedules, and tampering with workers' holiday rights, among others.

