Angola: International Forum Discusses Flora Issue

Luanda — The 10º International Phytosociology meeting taking place in Praia city, Cabo Verde, analysed issues related to the flora.

The Forum focused on the topics such as endangered plants in Angola, the current state of conservation, as well as flora and vegetation of the Malanje province's Cangadala National Park.

This is contained a press release from the Botanic Center of Agostinho Neto University, sent to Angop Tuesday in Luanda.

The agenda include identification and valuation of ecosystem services in the Baixo Cuanza Basin, diversity and utility potential of vegetation as well as flora and vegetation of the Quiçama National Park.

Under the theme "Biogeography and Syntaxonomy of the Atlantic Regions", the event also addressed climate change, vegetation and the list of threatened plants in different countries, as well as the loss of biodiversity in natural forests.

The forum gathered 500 delegates from African, European and American Universities.

The event ran on 5-7 November.