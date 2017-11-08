Angola: Bie - Over Two Hundred Explosive Devices Removed

Cuito — At least two hundred and forty-three unexploded ordnances were removed in the province of Bié by the National Demining Institute (INAD) from January to October this year.

The information was provided to ANGOP, in the city of Cuito (Bié), by the director of the institute in the province, Barnabé Frederico, detailing that there are two anti-personnel mines, one anti-tank landmine and 240 other unexploded ordnances.

Barnabé Frederico reported that in the same period, the institute removed 1,361 ammunitions of small calibers and 18,78 miscellaneous metals, in the municipalities of Cuito, Cunhinga, Catabola and Camacupa.

INAD collaborates with the National Police, the traditional authorities and the population in the demining process.