Angola: Governor Demands Better Management of Lubango Central Hospital

Lubango — The Lubango Central Hospital "António Agostinho Neto" is a health unit that, with good management, will serve the region better, said the provincial governor of Huila, João Marcelino Tyipinge, in Lubango on Tuesday.

The governor made this appreciation at the ceremony of the inauguration of 12 members of the Provincial Government, among them the director of the provincial office of Health, Eleutério Hivilikwa, and the director of the Lubango Central Hospital "António Agostinho Neto", Paulo Kassanga.

On the occasion, the governor said that the current moment is to know the real diagnosis of the local hospital situation, so that positive results can appear.

He said that the entities are in strategic areas that touch all citizens, because they are the face of the province, in which there is a need to perceive what is happening with the municipalities, there are many works that need to be verified if they are at the service of the population.