Luanda — President João Lourenço is since the early hours of Tuesday in northern Cabinda province for a 24-hour, among other issues, to chair the first ordinary session of Cabinet Council's Economic Commission on Wednesday.

João Lourenço was welcomed at the local Airport by the provincial governor of Cabinda, Eugenio Laborinho, members of Executive and provincial government as well as traditional and religious authorities.

The Statesman's visiting agenda include visits to the local projects.