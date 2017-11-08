7 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Huíla - Hotel and Tourism Gain 180 New Rooms

Lubango — A three-star hotel, named "Ibis Styles iu Hotel" was inaugurated today in Lubango by the Minister of Hotel and Tourism, Maria Ângela Bragança, in an initiative of the insurance company "AAA", in order to expand the hospitality services in the region, adding 180 new rooms to the hotel sector in the province.

These are three buildings located in the noble zone of Senhora do Monte, in the city of Lubango, with 180 rooms, six meeting rooms, three restaurants and the same number for the reception. The project generated 59 direct jobs.

On the occasion, the minister said that in the strategy of the Government tourism is defined as one of the priorities to develop an eminently economic activity that can contribute "significantly" to the process of diversification of the economy.

Maria Ângela Bragança said that Huíla has potential that put it at an important tourist development point, where can be explored various sites such as Senhora do Monte, Cristo Rei monument, among others, making the plot rich in leisure events.

"It is an important route of national and international tourism. We must value ourselves to develop and so that it can bring added value to the country. We have often created tourism as a sector of animation, it remains, but we need to turn that area into activities that produce income, "she said.

She declared that investment will only have value if it is incorporated into the country's broad effort to diversify, act and dignify the country, putting tourism as a lever in the context of economic variation.

