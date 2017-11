Saurimo — At least 332 pets, amongst dogs, monkeys and cats, have been vaccinated from January to October this year against rabies in the eastern Lunda Sul province, Angop learnt Tuesday.

The campaign also targeted 1, 428 cattle, vaccinated against contagious anthrax.

The head of technical division, Elsa Mutambuleno, appealing to the population to take their animals for immunisation campaign.

She mentioned 10 people as having been bitten by stray dogs in above period.