7 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Protovida Theatre Group Wins National Culture, Arts Prize

Luanda — Protovida Theatre Group has won the 2017 National Culture and Arts Award, announced the president of jury, Virgílio Coelho.

In its minute, the jury stresses that the group deserved the award due to its role in creating an Annual Theater Festival (Festipaz).

Protovida has also excelled in adapting works by national authors that address pressing issues of Angolan society that contribute to the training and education of the new generations.

Founded in 2007, the group has been presenting recreation projects that favour a contemporary approach and aesthetic and thematic research, with stress to the theatrical performances.

