Cameroon: Killing of Gendarme in Jakiri - Government Condemns Barbarism

Below is a press release from the Minister of Communication.

The Minister of Communication wishes to inform the national and international community that, on Monday, November 6, 2017, at around 8 am, a group of ten individuals armed with slingshots and machetes attacked the Jakiri Technical High School in the Bui Division of the North West Region. The assailants entered into the school campus to expel teachers and students who were carrying on their normal classes.

Cognizance of the situation, the Principal of the Technical High School immediately alerted the Defense and Security Forces who vigorously intervened, thereby thwarting the criminal action of the assailants. It was in the attempt to get hold of them that Constable Major DJOlAI, on duty at the 51 Squadron in Bafoussam, but detached to reinforce the Jakiri Brigade, was attacked and shot dead by the assailants. His body was found a few moments later, riddled with bullets, not far from the scene of events.

The Minister of Communication hereby presents the heartfelt condolences of the Head of State, His Excellency Paul BIYA, and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to the deeply bereaved families. The Minister of Communication is on behalf of the Government, bringing the comfort and support of the entire Nation to our Defense and Security Forces, in their methodical and professional fight against terrorism and indiscriminate violence carried out by these lawless criminals and murderers.

Still on behalf of the Government, the Minister of Communication is calling on the actors of the civil society, as well as all women and men of good will, to be more vigilant, for the protection of public buildings, especially schools and health centers, which have become "the main targets of these terrorist acts.

The Minister of Communication therefore commends the courage, determination and the prompt action of the Principal of the Jakiri Technical High School, which allowed to preserve this place where education and knowledge is acquired from the destructive madness of evil forces.

Yaounde, 7 November 2017