Somalia: Kenyan Police Arrest Two Tanzanians Trying to Join Al-Shabaab

Detectives from Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU) have arrested two Tanzanians on suspicion that they were traveling to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab.

Isiolo County Police Commander Charles Ontita Tuesday said the foreigners were arrested by the detectives along the Isiolo-Moyale road near at the junction leading to Garba-Tula.

"The officers on patrol stopped the bus heading to Moyale from Nairobi and found the two foreigners who did not have valid travel documents," said Mr Ontita.

Omar Mwalimu Kasambe alias Juma Abbas Zuberi (28) and Ali Juma Kaondo (17) told the detectives that they were traveling to Moyale to take up jobs of herdsmen they were offered there.

Unconvinced, the cops searched their mobile phones and found several contacts with Somalia cell phone numbers. "They told the police officers that the Somalia numbers are for people they communicated with regarding the job offer," said the officer.

Ontita said the Tanzanians were arrested and taken to Isiolo police station. They are suspected to be heading to Somalia to join Al-Shabaab terror group.

The officer said an investigation that will also involve ATPU detectives from Nairobi and other State agencies had started.