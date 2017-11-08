Namibia: Weekend Water Interruption Expected in Windhoek

THE City of Windhoek has announced that there will be a water supply interruption in the city from 17h00 this Friday until Monday morning.

In a media statement issued on Tuesday, the city's corporate communications officer Lydia Amutenya said the interruption would be a consequence of the major repairs at the Von Bach Dam carried out by NamWater.

Namwater had already issued a notice earlier on Tuesday that it will carry out major repairs on that dam to ensure its safe operation, which is planned from 17h00 on Friday to 06h00 on Monday.

Amutenya told The Namibian that she could not specify which areas will be affected, but urged the public to take precautions.

She further urged the public to use water sparingly, and for industries and businesses to consider adjusting their business operations to optimise water consumption.

"Windhoek consumers should also take note of possible reduced water pressure and possible change in water colour during this period," added the communications officer.

Amutenya said should there be further water-related challenges in this regard, it should immediately be reported to the bulk water and waste helpline at 061 290 2402, 061 290 2162, 061 290 3668 or at www.cityscada.tk