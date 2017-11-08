8 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Boy Dies in Ambulance After EMS Crew Ambushed On N2

An eight-year-old boy died on Wednesday morning when an ambulance transporting him to Red Cross Hospital was ambushed and the crew robbed.

The boy had sustained severe head injuries in a car accident earlier and was being transported via the N2 to the children's hospital.

While on the highway, the ambulance was forced to pull over as stones had been packed on the section of the highway near Borchard's Quarry.

Western Cape Emergency Medical and Forensic Pathology Services spokesperson Robert Daniels said the crew was then robbed at gunpoint and the ambulance "left immobile".

The boy died at the scene "due to the delay caused by yet another attack on EMS personnel" he said.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed that cases of robbery and malicious damage to property were opened at Nyanga police station.

Three suspects are believed to be behind the attack.

No arrests have been made.

Source: News24

South Africa

