8 November 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Kagera Grenade Blast Kills 5 Pupils, Injures 24

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sauli Giliard

Five pupils died while 24 others were injured on Wednesday morning when a grenade exploded at Kihinga Primary School, Ngara District in Kagera Region, police have confirmed.

Survivors of the incident have been rushed to Rulenge Mission Hospital in the district. In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News,' the Kagera Regional Police Commander, Augustine Olomi, said that the incident occurred at 8:40 am when pupils were gathered at the assembly.

Explaining the tragedy, RPC Ollomi said three children died on the spot while the other two succumbed to injuries receiving treatment at hospital. Investigations on the incident, involving police and Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) officers, according to the regional police boss, are underway.

Tanzania

Police Confiscate Opposition Leader's Phone, Raid Offices

Police yesterday confiscated the Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo Mr Zitto Kabwe's mobile phone for… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.