Tanzania: Kagera Grenade Blast Kills 5 Pupils, Injures 24

Five pupils died while 24 others were injured on Wednesday morning when a grenade exploded at Kihinga Primary School, Ngara District in Kagera Region, police have confirmed.

Survivors of the incident have been rushed to Rulenge Mission Hospital in the district. In a telephone interview with the 'Daily News,' the Kagera Regional Police Commander, Augustine Olomi, said that the incident occurred at 8:40 am when pupils were gathered at the assembly.

Explaining the tragedy, RPC Ollomi said three children died on the spot while the other two succumbed to injuries receiving treatment at hospital. Investigations on the incident, involving police and Tanzania People's Defense Forces (TPDF) officers, according to the regional police boss, are underway.