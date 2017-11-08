Former Home Affairs Minister Dumiso Dabengwa says a military coup cannot be ruled out in Zimbabwe as some members of the Zimbabwe National Army are not happy about the sacking of former Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Dabengwa, who is also leader of the opposition Zapu party, said it is likely that a majority of people in the country 'can back' a military coup against the 93-year-old leader.

The former ZIPRA military intelligence supremo noted that there could be bloodshed if there was a military coup in the southern African nation that has been ruled by Mr. Mugabe since independence from British rule in 1980.

Dabengwa, who was speaking after he launched the Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation in Bulawayo, said it's unfortunate that Zimbabweans believe that a military coup can be the best way of removing the president and his party from power.

His views were echoed by former ZIPRA combatant Retired Colonel Baster Magwizi, who said the coup could be sparked by the sacking of one of the army generals.

Magwizi said a coup would fix Zimbabwe's socio-economic and political problems if the army handed over power to civilians in the shortest possible time through free and fair general elections.

There are fears in Zimbabwe that Mr. Mnangagwa's sacking may spark an internal strife in Zimbabwe with indications that the former vice president enjoys a lot of support from members of the army and former freedom fighters.

But political observers like Nkosikathi Moyo of the Zimbabwe Organisation for Youth in Politics and Claris Madhuku of the Platform for Youth Development said it is unlikely that the army would stage a coup.

ZNA commander General Constantino Chiwenga once told a radio station that the national army's does not meddle in Zimbabwe's political processes as it was only interested in ensuring that Zimbabwe's constitution is respected by those in power.