Kenya: Teams Formed to Coordinate Wahome Gakuru Funeral

Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru will be buried on November 18, the Council of Governors has announced.

Dr Gakuru's son is sitting for his KCSE exams and is expected to be done by the set date.

Three committees have been formed to make his burial arrangements as the burial is being organised by the three committees at national, county and family level, Nyeri deputy governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

"The three teams will work together towards ensuring that our departed brother has a honourable burial," he said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru will lead the national committee assisted by a representative from the Council of Governors.

Mr Kahiga was on Wednesday morning meeting with Mr Mucheru, the CoG, Nyeri Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia among other officials to deliberate on a suitable date for the swearing in ceremony and burial date.

The deputy governor and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu will head the county committee.

The deputy governor was speaking shortly after meeting county officials to lay done plans for the burial of their county boss.

NO VACUUM

He has given a promise to work with the current county executives to deliver on Dr Gakuru's vision.

Mr Kahiga on Wednesday morning said the death of the county third governor had not left a vacuum.

"We will deliver the governor's vision for Nyeri. We are not in a political situation but a legal situation. Where we need to fulfil any legal obligation, it will be done," he said.

On when he will be sworn in as governor, the unionist said "it will be done as soon as it is practically possible."

The governor will be buried at his Kirichu home in Nyeri Town Contituency.