8 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Teams Formed to Coordinate Wahome Gakuru Funeral

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nairobi News
The late Nyeri Governor, Wahome Gakuru.
By Grace Gitau

Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru will be buried on November 18, the Council of Governors has announced.

Dr Gakuru's son is sitting for his KCSE exams and is expected to be done by the set date.

Three committees have been formed to make his burial arrangements as the burial is being organised by the three committees at national, county and family level, Nyeri deputy governor Mutahi Kahiga said.

"The three teams will work together towards ensuring that our departed brother has a honourable burial," he said.

ICT Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru will lead the national committee assisted by a representative from the Council of Governors.

Mr Kahiga was on Wednesday morning meeting with Mr Mucheru, the CoG, Nyeri Assembly Speaker John Kaguchia among other officials to deliberate on a suitable date for the swearing in ceremony and burial date.

The deputy governor and Nyeri Town MP Ngunjiri Wambugu will head the county committee.

The deputy governor was speaking shortly after meeting county officials to lay done plans for the burial of their county boss.

NO VACUUM

He has given a promise to work with the current county executives to deliver on Dr Gakuru's vision.

Mr Kahiga on Wednesday morning said the death of the county third governor had not left a vacuum.

"We will deliver the governor's vision for Nyeri. We are not in a political situation but a legal situation. Where we need to fulfil any legal obligation, it will be done," he said.

On when he will be sworn in as governor, the unionist said "it will be done as soon as it is practically possible."

The governor will be buried at his Kirichu home in Nyeri Town Contituency.

More on This

KoT Mourn Nyeri Governor - #RIPWahomeGakuru

Kenyans on Twitter reacted in shock Tuesday morning to the sudden death of Nyeri Governor Dr Wahome Gakuru who died in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.