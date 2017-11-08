8 November 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Wanderers Beat Old Boys in T20 Final

WANDERERS won the Club T20 final after beating Windhoek High School Old Boys by four wickets in Sunday's final.

Old Boys scored 133 for seven wickets off their 20 overs, while Wanderers replied with 137/6 off 19,1 overs.

After sending WHS Old Boys in to bat, Wanderers got an early breakthrough when JP Kotze was dismissed for seven runs with the total on eight.

Jean Bredenkamp was run out for 15, but Craig Williams and Jan Frylinck put on 56 runs for the third wicket before Williams was out for 55 off 57 balls (4x4, 2x6), with the total on 106.

Old Boys however could not build on their solid platform and their last seven wickets fell for only 27 runs before they were all out for 133.

Frylinck, who scored 44, was the only other batsman to reach double figures.

Tershwin Raubenheimer, who took three wickets for 17 runs was Wanderers' best bowler.

In Wanderers' innings, Gerrie Snyman (9) and Karl Birkenstock (11) were dismissed cheaply, but the rest of their top order made solid contributions to put them in charge.

Ewald Steenkamp scored 31 off 31 balls, JJ Smit scored 25 off 21 balls, and Nicolaas Scholtz scored a top-score 44 off 26 balls (6x4, 1x6).

Niel Rossouw was dismissed for one, but Tershwin Raubenheimer (three not out) and Jan Izak de Villiers (six not out) took them to victory.

Tangeni Lungameni who took two wickets for 18 runs and Craig Williams (2/31) were Old Boys' best bowlers.

