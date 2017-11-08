Ghana: Resources Will Be Distributed Based On 1992 Constitution

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will ensure an evenly distribution of state resources across all the ten regions of Ghana as prescribed by the 1992 Constitution.

Addressing chiefs of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Flag Staff House, President Akufo-Addo said even though his administration did not inherit much from the previous administration, it had begun implementing the needed policies and programs to revive the economy in other to generate the needed revenue for national development.

Upper East Region

President Akufo-Addo stated that he was determined to make the Upper East Region a "major target" as it was the second weakest region for New Patriotic Party in terms of its political fortunes.

He was hopeful, however, that those fortunes would improve through the hard work his government would do in the region, pledging that all the major issues bothering the region would be addressed promptly by his administration.

Standing Committee of the Upper East Region

The Standing Committee of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs urged the President to see to the completion of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital, construct irrigation systems that would support an all year round farming in the region as against the current 3 months out of 12 months farming cycle in the Upper East and completion of major roads in the region, amongst others.

Response of Minister of Roads and Highways

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako Atta who was present at the meeting, stated that Ghana's Road fund is under distress due to a loan contracted by the previous administration from UBA Bank.

The Roads Minister stated that an amount of GH¢68 million out of the GH¢ 80 million it receives into the road fund on monthly bases was used to service the loan.

He, however, pledged that in spite of the challenges, all major roads identified in the region by government would be constructed.

Minister for Health

On his part, the Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu, confirmed that plans to begin the second phase of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital were far advanced. He assured that finances to the tune of 20 million dollars awaiting Cabinet approval have been secured to complete same.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)