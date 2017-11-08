Namibia: RCC Judicial Management Bill Approved

PUBLIC enterprises minister Leon Jooste yesterday said Cabinet had approved the Roads Contractor Company Judicial Management Bill, which will be tabled in parliament soon.

Jooste announced in September that the Cabinet committee on overall policy and priorities (Ccopp) would invoke a provision in the Companies Act 28 of 2004 which paves the way to place mismanaged entities under judicial management.

"Only the High Court can place a company under judicial management. We have, in fact, approved the bill in Cabinet today, and it will be tabled by the minister," he said.

In addition to this development, employees at the RCC have also complained about delayed salaries, with some only receiving their pay yesterday.

This would be around the fourth time this year that the RCC workers had to wait, for up to two weeks in some cases, for their salaries.

Acting chief executive officer Seth Herunga yesterday confirmed to The Namibian that the payment of workers only started yesterday.

Although he could not clarify why there was a delay, The Namibian understands that this was because the parastatal owes its bank money, and if any money meant for salaries is paid into that account, it would be swallowed up to service the debt.

"As explained to our staff yesterday, the delay in paying salaries was caused by unforeseeable events," said Herunga.

He added that staff members using Standard Bank were paid yesterday morning, while the rest were to get their salaries by midnight yesterday.