8 November 2017

Government of Ghana (Accra)

Ghana: AMA to Revalue All Properties in Accra

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has initiated the process to revalue all properties within its jurisdiction as part of efforts to mobilize enough resources for the development of the city of Accra.

Property valuation is an estimation of the worth of a property (land, buildings or other properties).

The exercise, which will be conducted by the Land Valuation Division of the Lands Commission, will, therefore, enable the Assembly revise its property rates and take inventory of all properties in the city.

Chief Executive Officer of the AMA, Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, at a brief ceremony on Monday to sign a Memorandum of Understanding for the commencement of the exercise, disclosed that the last property valuation was done in 2006, adding that over the period, the skyline of Accra had changed from a single storey to a multiple storey, hence substantial revenue for development was being lost.

He made it known that the Assembly was embarking on the re-evaluation exercise with approval from the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD).

He, therefore, appealed to the general public and all property owners to co-operate with the Assembly to enable it collect the necessary revenue to support its development agenda.

In his remarks, the Head of Rating and Valuation of the Lands Commission, Mr. Ben Arthur, said the Commission was adopting a digital approach towards executing the valuation of the properties in the country.

He explained that a significant difference in the new approach was the use of a digital system unlike previously where a lot of manual activities were involved, adding that the Commission was using a very good digital platform to be able to undertake the exercise more accurately and speedily.

Mr Arthur urged the general public to co-operate and furnish mobilisation officers with the right information need for the exercise.

The Acting Director of the Land Valuation Division of the Land Commission, Kwabena A Gyang, signed the MoU of the behalf of the Division.

Source: ISD (Gilbert Ankrah)

Ghana

Mobilizing Funding to Implement Ghana's Climate Change Agenda

One of the most challenging environmental concerns of the world today is climate change - a phenomenon acknowledged to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Ghana. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.