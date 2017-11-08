Nigeria: Lagos Threatens to Clamp Down On Tax Defaulters

The Lagos State government yesterday disclosed a plan to enforce the tax laws in the state.The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Steve Ayorinde, disclosed the plan in a statement yesterday.He lamented that many residents are not paying their taxes, adding that the situation would adversely affect government's infrastructural renewal drive.

Ayorinde said the government had directed its revenue agencies to enforce the law on tax defaulters with immediate effect.Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, had at a recent forum expressed concern that only about 600,000 residents in the state pay their taxes.Ayorinde added that prompt payment of taxes was crucial to meeting government commitment to completing all ongoing projects on schedule.

He listed some of the major projects to include, the Oshodi Transport Interchange, the reconstruction of the Oshodi International Airport Road and the network of roads in Epe to link Ijebu Ode.

Others are the construction of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Lane from Abule Egba to Oshodi, as well as a flyover at Pen Cinema, Agege.The commissioner disclosed that construction has also started in over 20 networks of roads within the boundaries of Lagos and Ogun States to ease movement and enhance business activities.

He listed the 20 roads to include 6.4km Ikola Road with Odo Obasanjo Bridge from Ipaja/Command to Ilo River, the 1.75km Ogunseye Road from Ajasa/Command to Ikola Road, the 1.5km Oko Filling Road from AIT to Ilo River and the 620m Osenatu Ilo road from Ibari Road to Ilo River.

Others are the 3.1km Amikanle Road from AIT to Ogunseye Road, the 1.9km Aina Aladi Road from AIT to Ilo River and the 1.4km Aiyetoro Road with a bridge from New Market/Ishefun Road intersection to Ilo River.

Ayorinde explained that the construction of another 181 roads across the 57 local councils would begin soon."The commitment of the Ambode-led administration is to ensure that these projects are completed before 2019. But the possibility of achieving such would require the payment of taxes by the residents," he said.