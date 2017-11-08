8 November 2017

Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (Beijing)

Libya: UN Mission to Libya Calls for Immediate Release of Comic-Con Organizers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Tripoli — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday called for an immediate release of the organizers and participants of a Comic-Con in Tripoli.

"Disturbed by reports of detained Comic-Con's organizers and participants in Tripoli, UNSMIL calls for immediate release of those still under arrest," the Mission said on Facebook.

"Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights," it added.

The Special Deterrent Force of Libya's Interior Ministry arrested a number of Comic-Con organizers and participants last week in Tripoli.

According to the Special Deterrent Force, the organizers were arrested for "promoting indecency and violence."

Libya

149 More Nigerians Return From Libya

The National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, on Monday received 149 Nigerian returnees who had been stranded in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.