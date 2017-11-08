Libya: UN Mission to Libya Calls for Immediate Release of Comic-Con Organizers

Tripoli — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Monday called for an immediate release of the organizers and participants of a Comic-Con in Tripoli.

"Disturbed by reports of detained Comic-Con's organizers and participants in Tripoli, UNSMIL calls for immediate release of those still under arrest," the Mission said on Facebook.

"Freedom of expression and peaceful assembly are fundamental human rights," it added.

The Special Deterrent Force of Libya's Interior Ministry arrested a number of Comic-Con organizers and participants last week in Tripoli.

According to the Special Deterrent Force, the organizers were arrested for "promoting indecency and violence."