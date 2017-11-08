8 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Worcester Warriors Sign Former Kings Hooker

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Worcester Warriors have secured the services of former Southern Kings hooker Kurt Haupt .

The club confirmed the news on their website on Tuesday.

Former Sharks coach Gary Gold, the current Director of Rugby at Worcester, was pleased woiioth the acquisition following the absence of regular hookers Joe Taufete'e, Niall Annett and Matti Williams.

The website described the signing as a "short-term deal".

"Kurt is an experienced player who will add competition at hooker," Gold said.

"We're looking forward to getting him involved as soon as possible and are excited about what he can offer."

Haupt, who has represented both the Blue Bulls and the SWD Eagles, and was a big player for the Kings in their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

Mugabe's Sacked Deputy Heads to South Africa - Report

CHRIS Mutsvangwa, the war veterans national chair and top ally to axed Emmerson Mnangagwa has revealed that the axed… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.