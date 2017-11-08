South Africa: Worcester Warriors Sign Former Kings Hooker

The Worcester Warriors have secured the services of former Southern Kings hooker Kurt Haupt .

The club confirmed the news on their website on Tuesday.

Former Sharks coach Gary Gold, the current Director of Rugby at Worcester, was pleased woiioth the acquisition following the absence of regular hookers Joe Taufete'e, Niall Annett and Matti Williams.

The website described the signing as a "short-term deal".

"Kurt is an experienced player who will add competition at hooker," Gold said.

"We're looking forward to getting him involved as soon as possible and are excited about what he can offer."

Haupt, who has represented both the Blue Bulls and the SWD Eagles, and was a big player for the Kings in their 2017 Super Rugby campaign.

Source: Sport24