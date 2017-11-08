Zimbabwe Turmoil - Now Emmerson Mnangagwa's Allies Face Expulsion From Zanu-PF

analysis

Robert Mugabe on Monday dismissed his long-time ally Emmerson Mnangagwa as Vice-President of Zimbabwe, accusing him of fanning divisions within the ruling Zanu-PF and plotting to overthrow him. It is yet to be seen who exactly will go down with the sacked leader, but the writing is on the wall. By SALLY NYAKANYANGA.

Several of former Zimmabwe Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's allies are facing expulsion from the ruling party, as is Mnangagwa himself.

On Monday some Zanu-PF Provincial Co-ordinating Committees met and passed resolutions to remove members aligned to the Lacoste faction, which was being led by Mnangagwa.

Their fate will be decided at the politburo (the ruling party's supreme decision-making body) meeting when it sits next week.

Some of the members to be expelled are former Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa, who was moved to the Cyber Security Ministry during a cabinet reshuffle meant to weaken the Lacoste faction last month.

Former Women's League leader and Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri, Christopher Mushowe, National Scholarships in the President's Office minister, State Security Minister Kembo Mohadi and former Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Prisca Mupfumira, who was sacked during the reshuffle, and Ziyambi Ziyambi, deputy minister of home...