8 November 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: AU Chairperson Arrives in Tangier

Tangier — Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and president of the Republic of Guinea, Alpha Condé, arrived on Tuesday night in Tangier.

Upon his arrival at Ibn Battouta airport, the Guinean head of state was welcomed by minister of economy and finance, Mohamed Boussaid.

Afterwards, the Guinean president reviewed a detachment of the royal marine that paid the honors and was greeted by wali of the region of Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima, Mohamed El Yaakoubi, President of the Amadeus Institute, Brahim Fassi Fihri, as well as several civil and military figures.

"It is always a pleasure for me to come to Morocco", AU chairperson told reporters, adding that his visit mirrors "the excellent relations between Morocco and Guinea and between Morocco and the African Union".

"Morocco is a founding member of the AU," he noted, adding that "the late HM Mohammed V has provided a strong support to liberation movements in Africa".

Morocco's return to its pan-African institutional family "is quite normal", he said, adding that "Africa must take control of its own destiny."

"Morocco will bring a lot to the AU, both in terms of diplomacy and in terms of development," President Condé pointed out.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) and Guinean president, Alpha Condé, will be the guest of honour of the 10th edition of MEDays International Forum, to be held on Nov. 8-11 in Tangier.

