8 November 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Chikwawa Man Arrested for Calling Pastor Bloodsucker, Satanist

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Steve Chirombo

Chikwawa — The Malawi Police in Chikwawa are keeping in custody a 49 year old man for allegedly accusing a Blantyre based pastor of being a bloodsucker and a Satanist.

According to Chikwawa Police Station, Public Relations Officer, Constable Foster Benjamin, the Pastor was assaulted without any basis.

Said Benjamin: "It was on October 21 this year around 19:00 hours, when the accused person is reported to have stoned Pastor George Goliati of Redeemed Ministries International who was driving to one of his pastors in the village while calling him a blood sucker and a Satanist."

Benjamin said the pastor allegedly fled from the attack and instead drove to his wife's home in the area.

"On personal inquiries, the pastor learnt that the suspect, who ironically happens to be a brother to his wife (pastor's in-law), masterminded the attack using bloodsucking accusations.

"Later, the pastor reported the matter to Chikwawa police where we launched a manhunt which led to the suspect's arrest," added the PRO.

The suspect, Shadreck Mbweza was arrested on Monday at Timbenao Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chapananga in the district and is expected to appear in court within the week to answer charges of inciting violence.

Meanwhile, police in the district is strongly warning the public against spreading bloodsucking rumours, saying the law will take its course on such rumour mongers.

Malawi

Civil Servant's Photos to Be On Payroll to Curb Ghost Workers

Department of Human Resource Management and Development has embarked on an exercise six week programme to emboss… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.