South Africa: SA Tennis Coach Nominated for Top ATP Award

SA Tennis Coach Nominated for Top ATP Award

South African tennis coach Neville Godwin has been nominated for the 2017 ATP coach of the year award.

This follows the announcement that Godwin had parted ways with South African No 1 Kevin Anderson after a four-year association.

Godwin, a former ATP professional and Davis Cup player who hails from Johannesburg, achieved great heights with Anderson.

During this period, Anderson rose to a world high ranking of No 10 in 2015 and won the ATP Winston-Salem title (one of three career singles titles) in the US in the same year.

Anderson, under Godwin's wing, reached five ATP finals.

He also reached his career best finish in a Grand Slam when he was a losing finalist at this year's US Open.

Also, under Godwin, Anderson reached the quarter-finals of the US Open (2015) and seven fourth round Grand Slam berths - the Australian Open (2014/2015), French Open (2014/2017), Wimbledon (2014/2017) and US Open (2015).

Godwin has subsequently been nominated alongside Ivan Ljubicic (Roger Federer), Martin Laurendeau (Denis Shapovalov), Toni Nadal and Carlos Moya (Rafael Nadal) and Alexander Zverev Sr (Alexander Zverev and Mischa Zverev) for the 2017 ATP coach of the year award.

