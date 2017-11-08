8 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Two KCSE Candidates Give Birth in Nakuru After Exams

By Reitz Mureithi

Two KCSE candidates delivered at Molo sub-County Hospital on Monday night after finishing their two exams on day one of the written national examination.

The two sat their day two exams at the hospital on Tuesday under security provided by two police officers.

The girls are students at Kamara and Muchorwe secondary schools in Kuresoi North constituency.

Speaking to the Nation, the Health Administrator at the hospital, Mr Dominic Mburu, said the babies were in stable condition and would be monitored throughout the day.

"We will discharge the girls once we are sure that the newborn babies are okay," he said.

One girl's father said his daughter was admitted on Monday and did her Chemistry paper one at the hospital before delivery.

"She delivered a baby boy on Monday midnight and has proceeded with her exams today (Tuesday)," he added.

The father said he is disappointed that youth in this generation do not heed advice and end up with regrets.

"It is unfortunate that even with the advice given by the guidance and counselling teachers in primary and secondary schools, teenagers still engage in premarital sex and some end up being teenage mothers," he said.

The man advised students to be patient, shun intimate relationships and strive to complete school. He said when students have completed school, they can make independent decisions.

