South Africa: Hawks Arrest Cape Town Law Enforcement Officer Found With 'Gang-Linked' Mandrax

A law enforcement officer with the City of Cape Town has been arrested after he was allegedly found with 41 000 mandrax tablets in Bellville South - drugs which sources say belong to a high-profile suspected gang boss.

The seized pills are worth about R1.9m.

Several sources have told News24 the mandrax tablets, which were discovered on Tuesday night, belong to the suspected gang boss.

Bellville South, where the drug bust happened, is a stronghold of the Sexy Boys gang, who are heavily involved in underworld activities.

It is understood the tablets were meant to be distributed on behalf of this suspect. This information has not been officially confirmed.

On Wednesday, mayoral committee member for safety, security and social services, JP Smith, said the Hawks had received a tip off and found the drugs in two vehicles on the property.

Gun protocol breach

"The city is shocked by this incident and will immediately institute pre-suspension procedures. The officer, who was off duty at the time of his arrest, was also in possession of his official firearm, which in itself is a breach of protocols," he said.

"While the case is still under investigation, this is of grave concern and we will assist the Hawks where required."

The officer is expected to appear in a court on Thursday.

At the end of August, News24 reported that guns had gone missing from the storeroom of the Bellville South police station.

In September, Police Minister Fikile Mbalula said cops had likely smuggled these guns to gang members.

