8 November 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Health On Arrest of Suspect Selling Jobs At Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital

Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital would like to confirm an arrest of a suspect who is working for National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) inside the hospital premises for the alleged selling of job at the facility.

This came after three members of the public came in the hospital looking for the accused and seek a refund of R5000 in total. Upon receiving the tip, the hospital immediately called the members of the South African Police Services who came and arrested the suspect.

"We would like to commend the police for their swift action in effecting the arrest and members of the community for bringing this to the management's attention. Anyone approached for job in exchange for money should report that to the police",

"The hospital would like to distance itself from such behaviour and confirm that any staff member who would be caught in the act will be dealt with accordingly", said CEO, Mrs Sebolaishi Mabyana.

