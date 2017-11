Luanda — Petro de Luanda team last Tuesday in Cidadela pavilion, in Luanda, beat Marinha de Guerra by 5-1, in the first leg match of the Angola Cup competition in roller-skate hockey.

The best player of the game was Zidane, who scored three goals.

The second leg match is scheduled for this Wednesday, in the same venue.

The other semi-final encounter is between 1º de Agosto and Académica de Luanda.