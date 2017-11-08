Kenya: MPs to Go on 11-Day Break After a Recent Recess

Just two days after ending their 25-day break, MPs will today start another 11-day break, going away until November 29.

Majority Leader Aden Duale told the Nation the recess has been necessitated by a combination of factors, among them the filing of a petition against the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

IN LIMBO

"We want the MPs to go and finish the selection of their Constituency Development Fund committees, we deal with this petition and then come back on 29th," Mr Duale said.

On Tuesday, the Majority Leader revealed that 112 constituencies are yet to submit the names of new CDF committee members for approval by the House.

These constituencies risk missing out on the development funds disbursed directly to committees.

The refusal by the Opposition to name their members to various committees has also resulted in the House being in limbo as MPs mostly work through committees.

NASA

Nasa has written to both Parliament speakers Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka asking for more time to put together their leadership lists, which both speakers referred to in the sittings on Wednesday.

Mr Muturi said there are many petitions submitted by Kenyans but the National Assembly is keeping them pending because there are no committees to handle them.

Regulations developed by state corporations and ministries have also been put on hold as there is no Committee on Delegated Legislation to scrutinise them.

With his win challenged a second time at the Supreme Court, President Kenyatta's administration has also been placed in a sort of limbo as the success of the petitions would mean another 60-day wait for a repeat election.