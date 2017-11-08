8 November 2017

Kenya: President Chairs Meeting on Regeneration of Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta this morning at his office in Harambee House chaired a meeting on the regeneration of Nairobi.

The programme, between the national government and the County Government of Nairobi, and will cost billions of shillings, focuses on key economic and social sectors. It is expected to significantly improve the livelihoods of Nairobi residents.

The Nairobi team was led by Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko, Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe and nominee for County Secretary Peter Kariuki. The meeting agreed that in the next four weeks all relevant state departments and city county departments realign their procurement plans to ensure relevant allocations are available for the implementation of the programme.

Deputy Governor Polycarp Igathe and Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala co-chair the technical committee of the special task force on Nairobi.

The programme focuses on Housing and Settlement, Infrastructure and Transport, Energy, Water Resources, Environment and Solid Waste, Youth, Women and Persons with Disability.

Other sectors are Land, Information and Communication Technology.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretaries Henry Rotich (Treasury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure), Eugene Wamalwa (Water and Irrigation), Cleopa Mailu (Health) and Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands, Housing and Urban Development) among others.

