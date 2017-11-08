8 November 2017

Kenya: Ford Kenya's Onyonka Wins Kitutu Chache South Parliamentary Seat

Kisii — Richard Onyonka has retained his Kitutu Chache South parliamentary seat following a by-election held on Tuesday.

Onyonka, a FORD-Kenya candidate, garnered 10,122 votes (45.86 per cent) to beat Jubilee Party's Antony Kibagendi who got 5,074 votes (22.99 per cent).

The Kitutu Chache South parliamentary election was postponed following the death of Leonard Mwamba (Jubilee nominee) weeks to the August 8 General election.

Onyonka and Kibagendi were seen as frontrunners in the election which recorded a low voter turnout of 37.4 per cent, the duo blaming several factors including voter fatigue.

According to the Constituency Returning Officer, Hilda Imbo, of 59,017 registered voters, only 22,072 turned up to vote in the 115 polling stations spread across Kitutu Chache South.

A final tally compiled from the polling stations placed the number of valid votes cast at 22,072, with 168 of those marked as rejected.

Other candidates in the race were ODM's Samwel Omwando who garnered 7,324 votes, Wiper's Andrew Maubi (2,191 votes), Henry Nyarango of KANU who garnered 201 votes, PDP's James Kegoro (100 votes) and ANC's Justus Mochoge who scored 60.

Onyonka was first elected into parliament in 2007 through the People's Democratic Party (PDP).

In 2013 he won the MP seat on an ODM ticket but he later defected to Jubilee in 2016 with other Kisii leaders including former senator Chris Obure and Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

He however returned to ODM ahead of the August General election but lost the ticket to Samwel Omwando.

