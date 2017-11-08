8 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: National Assembly Still Feeling Effects of Nasa Boycott of House Business

By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly are on Wednesday expected to proceed on a three-week break, only a day after resuming sittings.

Majority Leader Aden Duale gave a Notice of Motion to alter the Calendar of the National Assembly to introduce a short recess until November 29.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi had earlier told MPs of challenges the House is facing in dealing with some of the business it was receiving, because House Departmental Committees had not been formed to handle them.

"My office has received many petitions from Kenyans but my hands remain tied as they cannot be dispensed of without first being tackled by respective committees," Muturi told members.

The National Super Alliance which makes up the Minority Coalition in the House has written to Muturi asking to be given until the end of the month to submit its names to respective House Leadership positions.

The Minority Coalition is yet to pick its members to hold leadership positions as directed by the Speaker before the short recess.

Muturi had quashed the appointment of Suba South MP John Mbadi as the Minority Leader as it was not procedural.

Opposition members having ended their boycott of House business, they attended Tuesday's sittings and participated in mourning the loss of Nyeri governor Wahome Gakuru.

The Minority Coalition boycotted sittings in the period preceding their previous sittings in protest of the debate on amendments to the election law.

Kenya

