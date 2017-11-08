8 November 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Letter to the Editor - Moralising Hullaballoo Around Circulation of 'The President's Keepers' Is Misplaced

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

There was an outcry on South African social media on Saturday 4 November when a PDF version of investigative journalist Jacques Pauw's book The President's Keepers began being circulated online and via WhatsApp. A number of prominent media, academic and other South African personalities took to social media to criticise the sharing of this file as "theft", "stealing", "immoral" and "pirating". At best, none of those assertions reflect the nuanced complexities around copyright and the public good. At worst, they merely illustrate misinformed armchair moralising. By SEAN MULLER.

There appear to be three different but often overlapping premises for these arguments. First, that copyright infringement is illegal. Second, that circulating the book as an electronic file will reduce sales and harm profits for the author and publisher. Finally, that there is something inherently morally wrong in circulating a book in a way that allows people who haven't paid to read it.

I want to argue that only the first argument may be correct and that, even then, it doesn't follow that it is immoral to distribute the book this way.

Whether distributing a PDF version of a book you have purchased or received, without any expectation of private gain, is...

South Africa

Mugabe Son Pours Champagne Over His 'Expensive Watch'

A video has emerged of President Robert Mugabe's youngest son, Bellarmine Chatunga, pouring champagne over his… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.