Angola: Cabinda - 30,000 Families to Get Drinking Water

Cabinda — At least 30,000 families will gain access to drinking water in northern Cabinda province, with the conclusion of the Sassa-Zau Water Treatment Station in March 2019.

The information was released Tuesday in Cabinda by the minister of Energy and Water, who added that the completion of the ETA will help meet the needs of the Caio University Campus, the future airport under construction and the maritime terminal.

João Baptista Borges was speaking on the fringes of the field visit the head of State João Lourenço is paying to Cabinda, where he has so far viewed various social and economic infrastructures.