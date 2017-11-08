Africa: Developing Countries Push Developed Countries to Deliver

The 25 like-minded developing countries attending the 23rd Conference of Parties (COP23) in Bonn, Germany have pushed for developed countries to deliver on their commitments under the Kyoto Protocol which has three years to go before its second commitment period expires in 2020.

Amendments made to the 1997 Kyoto Protocol in Doha (Qatar) in December 2012 extended the mandate of developed countries to take targeted cuts to their greenhouse gas emissions till 2020, and beyond.

The earlier mandate was to make the emission cuts between 2005 and 2012 which up to now hasn't been reached.

Chief Environmental Officer in the Environmental Affairs Department who negotiates for Malawi and least developed countries, Evans Njewa, said it is important for the developed countries to honour their obligations and commitments as enshrined in the convention.

As a party to the Kyoto Protocol, and to show solidarity with the international community, Malawi has ratified the Doha Amendments to the Kyoto Protocol in June 2017 although the country's carbon emissions are very insignificant at the global level, standing only at 0.07 per cent,

He said Malawi as a developing country supports this view considering that the developed countries are the ones to take the lead in cutting down carbon emissions that cause global warming so as to limit global surface temperature rise.

"Without achieving this goal, the planet Earth, its people and communities will continue facing adverse effects from the unavoidable impacts. It is important, therefore, that as many parties as possible should ratify the Doha Amendments in order to meet the pre-2020 ambition, hence pushing the developing countries to act," said Njewa.

The Kyoto Protocol is aimed to fight global warming by reducing greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere to a level that would prevent dangerous anthropogenic interference with climate system to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels in the 1750s.

The Kyoto Protocol is linked to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) which commits its parties by setting internationally binding emission reduction targets.