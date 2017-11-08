8 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Ministry of Industry Bans Mineral Water

Luanda — The Ministry of Industry Tuesday in Luanda decided to suspend the production of the Clara mineral water due to concerns over the process of treatment and purification of the product.

In a note that reached Angop, the ministry says that the said water treatment and purification process breaks the universally recommended norms and standards.

Therefore, the Ministry of Industry warns the public to refrain from consuming Clara table water.

Clara table water is produced by Felizander - Comercio Geral, Industria e Agro-pecuária, situated in the municipality of Viana, Kikuxi area, outskirts of Luanda.

