Sumbe — Shortage of water and greener pasture are threatening to kill about 25,000 head of cattle in Sumbe, central Cuanza Sul province, local breeders said.

Speaking to Angop, worried breeders said the region is going through a severe drought since September this year.

The areas of Bambi, Cuacra and and Gangula (Sumbe) are seen as the most affected by the drought that is threatening the survival of the animals as there are no rains since September.