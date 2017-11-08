Kenya: Miss Tourism Kenya's Blonde Moment Shocks Kenyans

An online marketing campaign by the Miss Tourism Kenya pageant has left many Kenyans shocked.

The pageant's marketers, instead of using the country's diverse nature and wildlife, opted for a tiger.

You see, tigers are predominantly found in Asian countries, not in Africa.

The beauty pageant, as part of its theme, has always celebrated the natural wonders in Kenya and its cultural heritage.

But for this year's campaign, Miss Tourism chose to use a tiger (of all animals!) followed by a hashtag #beautifulkenya for its online campaigns.

They even tagged Magical Kenya, the lead agency in promoting travel and tourism, in the campaign.

"Hello from a wonder land that is @magicalkenya #beautifulkenya," wrote Miss Tourism Kenya alongside the picture.

Hello from a wonder land that is @magicalkenya #beautifulkenya

A post shared by Miss Tourism Kenya (@misstourismke) on Nov 6, 2017 at 9:13pm PST

Kenyans online quickly pointed out their folly.