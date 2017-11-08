Nigeria: Lalong Preaches Sports for Peace

Jos — Governor Simon Bako Lalong of Plateau State has urged organizations and states to complement Federal Government's efforts in the promotion of peace and inter-communal harmony among citizens through sports.

Speaking when the Plateau State Veterans' Basketball Association paid him a courtesy call at Government House, Rayfield, Jos yesterday, Lalong posited that his administration has policy priority in the promotion of peace and unity among citizens of the state through games.

President of the Veterans' Basket Ball Association, Ekene Ofodili had earlier explained that the organization had been partnering the Plateau State Peace Building Agency to promote peace by organizing basketball championships among communities in the state.

Ofodili pointed out that the main objective was to instill inclusiveness among various ethnic groups in the state and sued for support by the state government in that direction.

Meanwhile, the Plateau Football Association (PFA) has appointed Sunday Adi Etsi and Pius Goyol as its Secretary and Assistant Secretary respectively.The appointments were contained in a press statement signed by the PFA chairman, Sunday Samson Longbap, which was made available to journalists in Jos.

According to Longbap, the appointments are to ensure independence of the association and to invigorate its administrative machinery without any interference.

He added that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has approved the appointments of the duo as contained in a letter signed for NFF General Secretary by Mr. Tunde Aderibigbe.In approving it, Aderibigbe cited Article 20, section 5, sub-section C of the 2010 Statutes of Football Association.

The letter implored the new appointees to use their wealth of experience to add value to the development of football in the state, while applauding the PFA for upholding the tenets of the association as contained in the statutes.