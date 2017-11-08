Nigeria: AGF Takes Over Alleged Forgery Case in Edo

Asaba and Benin City — The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has taken over the prosecution of an alleged forgery case leveled against a Benin-based lawyer, Dele Edokpayi and his firm, Circular Merchants Limited.

The Guardian learnt that the AGF's intervention in the case was as a result of a petition where Edokpayi alleged that there was no proper investigation before he was charged to court.

In charge No. FHC/B/41C/2017 dated 25th May 2017, he was alleged to have conspired with Circular Merchant on March 13, 2006, to forge a deed of transfer of A.O. Obasuyi and Sons (Sawmill) Limited, an offence punishable under section 516 of the Criminal Code Law of the Federation 2004.

It was also alleged that the lawyer and Circular Merchant forged application for governor's consent and thereafter forged the signature of one B. I Obasuyi on a deed of transfer of A. O. Obasuyi & Sons (Sawmill) to Circular Merchant that it may be acted upon as genuine to the prejudice of other provisions of the Criminal Code Act Cap 38 and 467 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Laws of the Federation 2004.

A letter to the Registrar of the Federal High Court in Benin City and signed by an Assistant Director in the Ministry of Justice, said Malami took over the prosecution of the case in pursuant to Section 174 (1)(b) of the1999 constitution, as amended.

Edokpayi and his firm, which has since been granted bail, were also alleged to have forged the signature of one B.I Obasuyi on the deed of transfer of A.O Obasuyi and Sons Sawmill and one Sam Obasuyi's signature on application for the governor's consent dated February 2006.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin City, Edokpayi said he was arrested in a gestapo style by the police, while driving around town and was hurriedly charged to court without investigation.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Chief Judge, Justice Marshal Umukoro will on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 commence the inspection of formation of Federal Prisons in the state.

A statement in Asaba yesterday by his Public Relations Officer, Timothy Agbaragu, said Umukoro would begin the visit with the Federal Prisons, Agbor on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 while that of Ogwashi-Uku will be on Wednesday 15 and Thursday, November 16, 2017.

Also, Agbaragu said that the Chief Judge will visit the Kwale Prisons on Friday, November 17, 2017 while Federal Prisons, Sapele and Remand Home, Sapele are scheduled for Monday, December 11 and Tuesday, December 12, 2017.

The statement added that the Chief Judge will round off the inspection of formation of the Federal Prisons by visit to Warri Prisons on Monday, December 18 to Wednesday, December 20, 2017.