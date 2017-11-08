South Africa: Op-Ed - Mckinsey and Trillian Payment Six Times Public Protector's Annual Budget

analysis

My team and I recently worked on a project where we were obliged to look into certain aspects of the payments by Eskom to McKinsey and Trillian, to the tune of R1.6-billion. Large portions of the public remain severely disgusted at this ridiculous payment, and even Eskom has concluded that these payments were unlawful. The monumental disgust, in what has been reported on being another Gupta abracadabra, is however not what I found most ironic about this transaction. By IVAN HERSELMAN.

In the same week that we looked at the Eskom payments, I was asked by Phillip De Wet of the Mail & Guardian to answer some questions relating to the remuneration of the Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Reading through the 2016/2017 annual report of the office of the Public Protector, it struck me in the opening pages, in the PP's own words that the budget of the PP is "a relatively meagre budget of R274.9-million and a modest staff complement of 395 members, the office finalised 10,787 of the 16,397 cases lodged".

A day or two later my mind must have weighed the payment of R1.6-billion to McKinsey and Trillian, for a single consulting engagement, with that of the...