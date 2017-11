Luanda — Petro de Luanda and 1º de Agosto will be playing the final of the Angolan football cup on Friday for the sixth time in 19 years.

In ten editions of the Angolan Cup (90-99) the two Luanda-based teams clashed five times, with Petro defeating 1º de Agosto three times.

Petro de Luanda is currently the most crowned team in the Angolan Cup with 10 titles, followed by 1º de Agosto with five.