Eritrea: Seminar On Trachoma Prevention

Barentu — The Ministry of Health branch in the Gash Barka region organized a seminar in Shambuko sub-zone with a view to promote trachoma prevention.

The head of the Blindness Control, Mr. Habtu Tsegai indicated that the objective of the seminar was to control the prevalence of trachoma that could be easily prevented though environmental and personal hygiene.

Mr. Habtu said that the sustainable awareness raising campaigns and the vaccination programs conducted in the sub-zones of Barentu and Shambuko where the occurrence of the disease was detected had significant contribution in the reduction of the disease.

The coordinator of the seminar, Mr. Solomon Zewengel, eye expert, pointed out that trachoma is an infectious diseases caused due to lack of sanitation and if not treated on time it could lead to blindness and called on the public to conducted sustainable environmental and personal sanitation and to immediately report to health facilities upon detecting the prevalence of the disease.

The administrator of Shambuko sub-zone, Mr. Tesfai Bairai on his part called for integrated effort on the part of the public and the healthcare professionals so as to address the health related problems.