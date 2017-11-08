8 November 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: ICTs Revolution Not Stopping - Minister

Tagged:

Related Topics

Government must recognise the importance of the Information Communication Technologies as they have become part and parcel of people's lives, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has said. Responding to questions at an AfricaCom conference on ICTs in South Africa yesterday, Minister Mandiwanzira said President Mugabe created his ministry because he recognises the transformative nature of the ICTs sector.

"What is it that governments can do? We have done it in Zimbabwe. First of all is to recognise that the ICTs revolution is not stopping and that it is very transformational in terms of the way people have conducted whatever part of their lives whether it is business or interaction with others.

"You have people who run their own enterprises. Everything is transformative as a result of the ICTs," he said. Minister Mandiwanzira said governments must get involved in the development of the sector. "The first important thing is to get governments to recognise that they need to be part of this revolution.

"It is not going to get backwards despite whatever political ramifications that come with adopting that or encouraging the development of this space. In Zimbabwe we have recognised that it is an important aspect, first by the President creating a ministry that is focusing on the promotion and growth of ICTs and telecommunications sector in our country and also ensuring that the Government invests significantly in the infrastructure," he said.

Zimbabwe

We Won't Allow Mugabe to Make Zanu-PF His Own Property, War Veterans Vow

The faction riddled war veterans head Chris Mutsvangwa has called on the diaspora to help restore legitimacy and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.