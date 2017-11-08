Zimbabwe: ICTs Revolution Not Stopping - Minister

Government must recognise the importance of the Information Communication Technologies as they have become part and parcel of people's lives, Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Supa Mandiwanzira has said. Responding to questions at an AfricaCom conference on ICTs in South Africa yesterday, Minister Mandiwanzira said President Mugabe created his ministry because he recognises the transformative nature of the ICTs sector.

"What is it that governments can do? We have done it in Zimbabwe. First of all is to recognise that the ICTs revolution is not stopping and that it is very transformational in terms of the way people have conducted whatever part of their lives whether it is business or interaction with others.

"You have people who run their own enterprises. Everything is transformative as a result of the ICTs," he said. Minister Mandiwanzira said governments must get involved in the development of the sector. "The first important thing is to get governments to recognise that they need to be part of this revolution.

"It is not going to get backwards despite whatever political ramifications that come with adopting that or encouraging the development of this space. In Zimbabwe we have recognised that it is an important aspect, first by the President creating a ministry that is focusing on the promotion and growth of ICTs and telecommunications sector in our country and also ensuring that the Government invests significantly in the infrastructure," he said.