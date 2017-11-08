8 November 2017

Angola: Churches Urged to Respect Law

Luanda — Churches must be law-abiding institutions and defend the common wellbeing of the people, the minister Culture Carolina Cerqueira said on Tuesday in Luanda.

The minister said so at the end of an audience she granted to the leaders of the Igreja Teosófica Espírita and Angolan Christian Forum, prophetess Suzeth João and Luís Nguimbi, respectively.

According to the minister, churches are Government's privileged partners and their social responsibility can and must contribute to the wellbeing of the people and strengthen the country's material and spiritual dimension.

The official also underscored the role played by the churches in the process of socialisation of people and bolstering of social, moral, civic and patriotic values based on brotherhood, solidarity and respect.

The minister expressed concern over the increasing number of sects and self-proclaimed religious groups that create social instability through anti-social practices that go against public moral and human dignity.

According to the official, efforts are being made to curb these sorts of situations with the implementation of suitable legal and criminal laws in line with country's legal system.

