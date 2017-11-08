Mauritius: Educators Have the Duty to Help Shape the Future of Mauritius, Says Education Minister

press release

We have today the possibility to alter the face of Mauritius and have the responsibility to shape the future, said the Minister of Education and Human Resources, Tertiary Education and Scientific Research, Mrs Leela Devi Dookun-Luchoomun, yesterday at the Octave Wiehe Auditorium, University of Mauritius, Réduit.

The Minister was speaking at the launching of a training for secondary school Educators pertaining to the extended programme - an extended four-year cycle for pupils who do not make the grade - in the context of the Nine Year Continuous Basic Education (NYCBE) reform plan. The extended programme will allow students more time to develop and acquire essential competencies at end of Grade 9. The aim of the NYCBE reform is to promote the holistic development of all students and provide equitable Learning for All opportunities to attain high levels of achievement.

In her address, Minister Dookun-Luchoomun pointed out that it is essential to always keep in mind the philosophy of the NYCBE reform which is inclusion, equity and quality. Each child under the responsibility of schools represent the future of Mauritius and each child can contribute to the impending prosperity of the country, she said. The wealth of the country is the population and the wealth of each citizen is education and the leadership of Heads of Schools and Educators will help in making a difference as education is provided in our institutions, she observed.

The Minister also highlighted the crucial role of Educators not only in the education field but also in ensuring the success and the progress of the country. Partners of education in Mauritius and Rodrigues will work collaboratively in a network with private institutions bringing together communities which will result in enabling the empowerment of the population, she added.

The training programme

The Director of the Mauritius Institute of Education (MIE), Dr O. Nath Varma, and Professor Naek, Head Curriculum Unit, MIE made a presentation on the training programme.

The programme has been designed to acquaint secondary school Educators with the various aspects of their tasks so as to empower them to work with students in the extended programme.

The training is addressing a wide range of issues such as Educators' roles and functions within the school organisation, the main features of the extended curriculum, differentiated instruction and the provision of developmentally appropriate learning activities. Emphasis is placed on further developing communication skills, leadership as well as management skills of Educators.